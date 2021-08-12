Israel’s envoy inaugurates diplomatic mission in Morocco

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Israel’s foreign minister has inaugurated the country’s diplomatic representation in Morocco, a symbol of the normalization of the relations between the two nations. Yair Lapid’s two-day visit is the first to the country by an Israeli minister since 2003. It comes comes less than a year after Israel and Morocco reached a deal to establish formal ties under the U.S.-brokered “Abraham Accords.” Lapid formally opened the Israeli liaison office in Rabat, the capital. He was then to head to Casablanca where he was to visit a synagogue. Israel and Morocco had low-level diplomatic relations in the 1990s, but Morocco cut them off after the second Palestinian uprising erupted in 2000. The two countries had however maintained informal ties.