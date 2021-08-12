Increase in COVID-19 cases impacting public response in Marathon Co.

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Marathon County Health Department's contact tracing team is no longer able to contact COVID-19 cases in a timely, as well has following up in a timely manner with each close contact.

There is also an increase in COVID-19 cases in the county

The Health Department says they will attempt to follow up with those who test positive, along with reviewing isolation recommendations, and determine close contacts but the response may be delayed.

They are asking people who test positive to stay home, separate themselves from others, and notify those they had close contact with beginning two days before the start of symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) recommends that fully vaccinated people who have had a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 be tested 3-5 days after exposure, as well as wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until a negative test result is received.

COVID-19 vaccines are available in Marathon County for those 12 years and older.

The Marathon County Health Department is currently looking for more people to be contact tracers, more information can be found here.