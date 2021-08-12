Flood Warning issued August 12 at 9:48PM CDT until August 13 at 11:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Flood Warning issued August 12 at 9:48PM CDT until August 13 at 11:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Wisconsin River below Biron Reservoir.
* Until late tomorrow morning.
* At 7:10 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 1017.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 1017.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 7:10 PM CDT Thursday was 1017.7 feet.
* Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.
* Impact…At 1017.0 feet, Widespread wooded lowland flooding. Water
approaches a few homes on Shore Acres Drive in Biron.