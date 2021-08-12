Expect the Price of Shrimp To Go Up

A “dead zone,” or an area of low to no oxygen, in the Gulf of Mexico has grown a record-size. It is an uninhabitable environment for some commercial marine life. Also along the Gulf of Mexico, the “Red Tide”. That is another environmental issue for another blog.

A hypoxic zone, also referred to as a dead zone, is formed when excess nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus from agriculture and sewage from cities and farms upstream wash into the Gulf. Algae then feeds on these nutrients during the warmer months, and when that algae dies and sinks to the Gulf's floor, the bacteria that then eats away at the large tangled masses depletes the oxygen in the surrounding water.

The map is a bit complicated to read. Just assume it is not good news

Basically half of the Louisiana coast for several miles, many miles off shore, will not support the environment shrimp need to live. The shrimping industry is very important to the economy of Louisiana.

Water from 31 states and parts of Canada drain into the Mississippi. The drainage brings along these excess nutrients that are eventually dumped in the Gulf. A large chunk of the nitrogen that is the biggest problem, comes from farms.