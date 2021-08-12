Executive Committee sends “A Community For All” resolution to the Full MC Board

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Marathon County Executive Committee meeting was held on Thursday open to the public.

The big talking point, causing the meeting to run a little less than two-and-a-half hours, was the months-long revised version of the "A Community For All" resolution.

The first version of the resolution did not pass earlier this year, garnering national attention in a NY Times article.

Nearly 40 public comments were given from community members during the meeting, with each person given two minutes to voice their feelings on the matter.

“This resolution will most likely be used to justify special privileges in the name of some, in the name of equity, ensuring equal rights are never achieved,” one resident said.

"This resolution would not give citizens free and equal protection under the law, because everything is based on race, sexual orientation, gender, etc," another woman said.

One man called the resolution racist, as he passionately described his views and conversations he had with other people about the resolution.

"And because I say I am not a racist, I am automatically a racist as in every white man in this room is a racist, according to this resolution," he said. "What I ask from you is I ask you to rip up this resolution.” (the man literally ripping his printed version of the resolution)

According to Board Chair Kurt Gibbs, 21 public comments were made in favor while 17 were not in favor.

"What I've heard from people in our marginalized communities is that they're currently experiencing discrimination and racism," one woman in favor of the resolution said. "What can we do as a community to hear them and make this a place where they feel safe and heard."

"Instead of being influenced by the loud and prejudice detractors of the "A Community For All", get behind all of the supportive and positive voices asking you to support people,” one man said.

One woman at the meeting was not going to speak initially, but she felt she had to after listening to numerous public remarks.

"It is disorienting to sit here and listen to attacks and name-calling occurring," she said. "Communist, Marxist, evil, unamerican, pedophilia; clearly emotions are running high.”

At the end of the meeting, the Executive Committee voted six to three, moving the revised resolution to the Full Board on September 9.

The full meeting can be viewed here.