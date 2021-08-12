Dozens protest Marshfield Clinic employee vaccine mandate

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Dozens gathered outside St. Joseph's Hospital in Marshfield Thursday in protest of Marshfield Clinic Health System requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for its employees.

Most of the protestors saying people should be allowed to choose whether they want to get vaccinated.

Some signs had phrases written on them like "my body, my choice" and "stop forcing others' decisions."

A former nurse says now is the time to speak up.

"Things are moving at a very rapid pace. We are losing our freedoms every single day and if you don’t stand up now then it’s not going to look good for your future or future generations," Kim Meier of Colby said.

Marshfield Clinic is requiring all employees to get vaccinated by November 15th.