Crestwood neighborhood reconstruction may be causing more issues

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- In an effort to fix flooding issues in a Weston neighborhood, officials might have just made the situation worst.

Crestwood neighborhood in Weston has been experiencing flooding issues for years.

With plans to correct the issue and improve the neighborhood at the same time, residents are saying it just made the situation worse.

Samantha Bartnik a long time resident of Crestwood said she has not seen flooding this bad in 40 years.

"We have flooding I feel like I live in a moat. I can even use my ditch to even get to the side road where my car is parked when there are huge holes and flooding on the front of the house it's just miserable." Bartnik said.

Plans for the area include replacing the drain system.

Director of Public Works in Weston Michael Wodalski said, "The next step actually is to bring top soil in and fill the ditches so the water will run off the road and through the ditch and into the drain."

The project started in mid-May and some roads will be done as early as next month.

While others are expected to be completed by October.