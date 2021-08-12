Countdown to Kickoff – The Mosinee Indians are ready to “WORK” this season

After a 2020 campaign that saw the Mosinee Indians finish 6-4 they are ready to transfer that success over to this season.

While the Indians may have lost four games, it wasn't entirely indicative of how good they actually were.

Mosinee could light up the scoreboard as evidenced by back-to-back 47-0 victories against Hayward and Merill and their defeats were never by much.

Building off of that foundation, they believe this year will be even better as they think they've got more weapons to work with.

"We've got a lot of speed, we've got some speed on the field," said Head Coach Craig Martens.

"(We'll be) taking advantage of what defenses are giving us and putting the ball in the space. We (also) return a lot of experience on defense, so that's exciting to not have to reteach the defense. Most of those guys saw 7-8 games last year so its been really exciting to see that return on defense."

After finishing fourth in the Great Northern Conference last year, the Indians are ready to make their mark this Fall by focusing on their mentality.

"We exploit the strengths of where they're at," said Martens. "So I believe that positive psychology 101 is work on the positives, rather than focus on the weaknesses."

The team is behind it too.

Each member sports a bracelet with the acronym WORK, it's the method to their madness.

"The W is we over me," explained senior linebacker Nolan Harris. "The O is own the moment, the R is respond with discipline and the K is keep it simple."

Behind this saying the Indians plan to be firing on all cylinders come week one.

"We love not giving up any sacks, protecting our quarterback," said Harris. "The receivers we've got are really fast guys on the outside that are able to get open easily and that's one thing that sets us apart offensively."

The Indians will kickoff their season against the Stratford Tigers Friday August 20.