Countdown to Kickoff – Northland Pines looks for new life from an old school coach

If you head far enough up highway 45 you'll land in Eagle River, home of Northland Pines and home of a new legendary head coach.

The Eagles are preparing for this season with Kevin Grundy at the helm. A hire that will bring nearly four decades of experience to the Eagles.

"It was a little late hire, but things had to be the way they had to be and that's just part of the challenge," said Grundy.

The veteran coach is just one week in to working with this veteran team and together, they're looking to fly high, starting from the ground up.

"Everyday should be a challenge," said Grundy. "We don't like it easy and we're gonna look forward to getting better everyday. We want to develop an even better Eagle family."

The team is welcoming the new routine that features early morning practices, and high expectations.

"It's just a different atmosphere and practices run a little different now," said senior tight end Baron Fiedler. "We need to just keep doing what we're doing and keep working together. We need to work hard and come here every day."

After going 2-5 in 2020, Northland Pines will take their new playbook of old school football to their Northwoods opponents this season.

They will start their season off at home against Wittenberg-Birnamwood, August 20th at 7 P.M.