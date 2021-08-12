Charges dropped against Mosinee teacher

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - After months of investigation and several court appearances, a Marathon County judge has dropped charges against a Mosinee school teacher accused of sexual assault of a student.

On Thursday, the case against Christy Mathis was officially closed and charges dropped after judge Michael Moran found the state did not have sufficient evidence to determine probable cause.

Judge Moran then ruled that the case would be dismissed.

Mathis was arrested in April on suspicion of the act, and had been given a bond.

That bond will be returned per the Clerk of Court's office, according to court documents.