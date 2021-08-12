Area mayors creating art for charity

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Three area mayors are raising money for charity and are having a good time doing so.

The Stevens Point, Rhinelander, and Wausau Mayors are all creating a piece of art to auction off at the Wausau Festival of Arts in September and each will choose where to donate the funds too.

Meanwhile, the trip is engaging in friendly competition.

"I hope that they are ready to see a full on creative barrage from Wausau, so I hope they came ready to rumble," Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg said.

The Festival of Arts takes place September 11 and 12 on the 400 block in downtown Wausau.