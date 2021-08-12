$50 million in Beyond the Classroom grants announced by Gov. Evers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- $50 million in grants has been awarded to over 100 out-of-school and childcare providers across the state.

Beyond the Classroom grants were provided to eligible nonprofit groups that provide learning opportunities and offer mental health support to students across the Badger state.

“Our kids have had a difficult year, and we know that in order for our state to continue to bounce back from this pandemic, we have to make sure we’re getting our kids the extra support they need,” said Gov. Evers. “This past year, out-of-school providers across the state adapted to ensure our kids had safe and supportive places to go while also contending with increased capacity and mental health challenges. I've always said what's best for kids is what's best for our state, and today's grants will help ensure our families and kids can thrive beyond the classroom.”

Organizations in the WAOW viewing area that received funding include:

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northwoods Inc ( Antigo) , $163,451.96

, $163,451.96 Camp Manito-wish YMCA, Inc ( Boulder Junction ), $31,994.00

), $31,994.00 Camp Jorn Young Men's Christian Association, INC. ( Manitowish Waters ), $157,893.30

), $157,893.30 Young Men's Christian Association of the Northwoods Inc ( Rhinelander ), $375,132.00

), $375,132.00 Boys & Girls Club of Portage County ( Stevens Point ), $464,696.75

), $464,696.75 Young Men's Christian Association of Stevens Point WI Area Inc. ( Stevens Point) , $450,882.60

, $450,882.60 Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area (BGC Wausau Area) ( Wausau ), $307,593.05

), $307,593.05 Woodson YMCA, Inc ( Wausau ), $1,779,201.26

), $1,779,201.26 Boys & Girls Club of the Wisconsin Rapids Area, Inc ( Wisconsin Rapids ), $164,662.20

), $164,662.20 John E. Alexander South Wood County Young Men's Christian Association (Wisconsin Rapids), $491,683.76

Marshfield Clinic Research Institute in Marshfield received a $500,000 grant for technical assistance as part of Beyond the Classroom Technical Assistance Grant Award.

The grants were funded by American Rescue Plan funding and administered by the Department of Administration.