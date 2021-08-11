US envoy meets Libyan commander to push for elections

CAIRO (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Libya has met with a Libyan military commander amid international efforts to salvage a U.N.-brokered roadmap for elections in the North African country late this year. Richard Norland met Wednesday with Khalifa Hifter, commander of the self-styled Libyan Arab Armed Forces in the Egyptian capital Cairo. The meeting was part of U.S. efforts to support Libyan parliamentary and presidential elections, the U.S. Embassy said. The meeting came amid growing tensions between the transitional government and Hifter after he announced earlier this week the promotions of military officers without consulting or getting approval from the ruling Presidential Council.