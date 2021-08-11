Two Rothschild men charged in money laundering conspiracy

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Two Rothschild brothers have been charged in a money laundering conspiracy.

Mario Amezcua-Cardenas, 27, and Moises Amezcua-Cardenas, 20, are charged with conspiring to commit money laundering involving the proceeds of a fraud scheme targeting Wisconsin businesses.

The indictment alleges that from November to December 2020, the two defendants conspired to launder proceeds in a scheme involving unknown individuals in Mexico.

The scheme involved the brothers convincing employees of businesses to give the businesses' cash to the defendants, who posed as company attorneys, store managers, or upper management from a corporate office.

As part of the conspiracy, the indictment alleges that the two defendants used financial transactions to transfer the fraud proceeds to others.

The indictment alleges that in December 2020, the defendants collected $242,980 from a retail store located in

the Western District of Wisconsin and transferred the funds to an individual in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

If convicted, they face a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.