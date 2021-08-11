Tracking Severe Storms

**Tornado Watch until 8 p.m. for central through northeast Wisconsin.

The severe storms across the region this afternoon will move away quickly by early evening as a cold front pushes out of the area. For those in harm’s way yet through the late afternoon in the east through south part of the region, please be prepared to move to a place of safety should a warning be issued for your area. Thankfully, we have a spell of much less humid and quiet weather on the way!

It should be partly cloudy to clear tonight with lows around 59 with west winds near 5 mph. Thursday looks partly cloudy, breezy, and nice with highs in the low 80s. Winds will be from the west to northwest at 10-20 mph. Friday night will be clear and cool with lows in the 40s to low 50s in the area.

The weekend should be partly cloudy and seasonal. However, a weak disturbance could graze the area later Saturday night with a slight chance of a light shower or sprinkles. Otherwise, you can expect highs in the low 80s.

Quiet weather should hang around into early next week and it will gradually turn a bit more humid. Highs should reach around 83 on Monday, 84 Tuesday, and 85 Wednesday. Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. A few spotty showers and thunderstorms could sneak in from Wednesday into the end of next week.

Pollen report from Wednesday morning: Ragweed moderate

Enjoy the less humid weather! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2 p.m., 11-August 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1980 - Clouds and moisture from Hurricane Allen provided a brief break from the torrid Texas heatwave, with daily highs mostly in the 70s to lower 90s. (The Weather Channel)

1987 - An early evening thunderstorm in Wyoming produced hail up to two inches in diameter from Alva to Hulett. Snowplows had to be used to clear Highway 24 south of Hulett, where hail formed drifts two feet deep. (The National Weather Summary)