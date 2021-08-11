Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 9:57AM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

At 957 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 15 miles southwest of Park Falls, to 7 miles

southeast of Winter, to 9 miles east of Exeland. Movement was east at

35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Fifield around 1025 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Connors Lake.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.