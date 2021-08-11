Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 9:27AM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

At 926 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Chippewa Flowage East, to near Couderay, to 6

miles west of Exeland. Movement was east at 60 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Chippewa Flowage East and New Post around 930 AM CDT.

Winter around 940 AM CDT.

Park Falls around 1000 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Connors Lake,

Loretta, Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, Butternut Lake, Blaisdell

Lake, Deer Lake, Chippewa Lake, Ojibwa and Chief Lake.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.