Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 12:42PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 1242 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles southwest of Fern, or 19 miles west of Kingsford, moving east

at 60 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Fern around 1250 PM CDT.

Homestead around 1255 PM CDT.

Kingsford around 100 PM CDT.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern

Wisconsin.