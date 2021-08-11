Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 12:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI
At 1228 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm
near Marshfield, or 21 miles northwest of Wisconsin Rapids, and
another just northeast of Mosinee, moving east at 45 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Mosinee and Bevent.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central, north
central and northeastern Wisconsin.