Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 12:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 1228 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm

near Marshfield, or 21 miles northwest of Wisconsin Rapids, and

another just northeast of Mosinee, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Mosinee and Bevent.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central, north

central and northeastern Wisconsin.