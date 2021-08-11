Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 11:57AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 11:57AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WINew
At 1155 AM CDT, Doppler radar was developing storms across Clark and
Taylor counties. These storms were moving northeast at 55 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph, pea size hail, frequent
lightning, and very heavy rain.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.