Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 11:57AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 1155 AM CDT, Doppler radar was developing storms across Clark and

Taylor counties. These storms were moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph, pea size hail, frequent

lightning, and very heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.