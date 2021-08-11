Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 11:54AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 1154 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Tripoli to 9 miles west of Medford to

near Boyd. Movement was east at 45 mph. Other slower moving storms

were located across parts of Wood and Marathon counties.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Tripoli around 1200 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Tomahawk,

Gilbert, Harrison, Abbotsford, Merrill and Council Grounds State

Park.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

these storms pass.