Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 11:54AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI
At 1154 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Tripoli to 9 miles west of Medford to
near Boyd. Movement was east at 45 mph. Other slower moving storms
were located across parts of Wood and Marathon counties.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Strong thunderstorms will be near…
Tripoli around 1200 PM CDT.
Other locations in the path of these storms include Tomahawk,
Gilbert, Harrison, Abbotsford, Merrill and Council Grounds State
Park.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
these storms pass.