Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 11:32AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 1128 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a rapidly developing

storms over Taylor and northern Clark counties. These storms were

moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…Frequent lightning, heavy rain, and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.