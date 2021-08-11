Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 11:25AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 1125 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Rainbow Flowage to near Willow Reservoir to

near Willow Lake. Movement was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Rainbow Flowage around 1130 AM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Newbold, Crystal

Lake Scout Reservation, Woodboro and Rhinelander.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

If on or near a lake, get out of the water and move indoors or

inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

these storms pass.