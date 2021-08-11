Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 11:25AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 11:25AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
At 1125 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Rainbow Flowage to near Willow Reservoir to
near Willow Lake. Movement was east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Strong thunderstorms will be near…
Rainbow Flowage around 1130 AM CDT.
Other locations in the path of these storms include Newbold, Crystal
Lake Scout Reservation, Woodboro and Rhinelander.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
If on or near a lake, get out of the water and move indoors or
inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles
from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
these storms pass.