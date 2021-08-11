Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 3:36PM CDT until August 11 at 4:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 336 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Pulaski to 9 miles northwest of Green Bay to near

Black Creek, moving east at 60 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Green Bay, Kewaunee, Bay Shore Park, Pulaski, Algoma, Luxemburg,

Black Creek, Bellevue Town, Oneida and De Pere.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern

Wisconsin.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.