Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 3:30PM CDT until August 11 at 4:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Brown County in northeastern Wisconsin…

Kewaunee County in northeastern Wisconsin…

Southern Door County in northeastern Wisconsin…

South central Oconto County in northeastern Wisconsin…

Northern Outagamie County in northeastern Wisconsin…

Eastern Shawano County in northeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 430 PM CDT.

* At 330 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Pulaski to 13 miles southeast of Navarino

Wildlife Area to near Black Creek, moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Green Bay, Kewaunee, Bay Shore Park, Pulaski, Algoma, Luxemburg,

Black Creek, Bellevue Town, Oneida and De Pere.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern

Wisconsin.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

