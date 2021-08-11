Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 3:08PM CDT until August 11 at 4:00PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 3:08PM CDT until August 11 at 4:00PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Waupaca County in northeastern Wisconsin…
Northern Outagamie County in northeastern Wisconsin…
Eastern Shawano County in northeastern Wisconsin…
* Until 400 PM CDT.
* At 308 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Clintonville,
or 18 miles southwest of Shawano, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Navarino Wildlife Area and Black Creek.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern
Wisconsin.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather
including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and
tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter such as an interior room, a
bathroom, closet or basement.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
