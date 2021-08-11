Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 2:33PM CDT until August 11 at 2:45PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 233 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Stevens Point,

moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Stevens Point, Whiting, Plover, Stockton, Jordan, Park Ridge and

Junction City.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central

Wisconsin.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Green Bay.