Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 2:19PM CDT until August 11 at 2:45PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 218 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Whiting, or 7

miles southwest of Stevens Point, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near…

Whiting around 230 PM CDT.

Stevens Point around 235 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Park

Ridge, Coddington, Meehan, Rudolph, Arpin, Kellner, Junction City,

Keene, Almond and Bancroft.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central

Wisconsin.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Green Bay.