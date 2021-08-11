Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 2:06PM CDT until August 11 at 2:45PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 2:06PM CDT until August 11 at 2:45PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 206 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wisconsin
Rapids, moving east at 40 mph. Gusts to 51 mph and dime size hail
was reported near Plover.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe storm will be near…
Lake Wazeecha around 210 PM CDT.
Stevens Point and Whiting around 230 PM CDT.
Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Park
Ridge, Coddington, Walker, Dexterville, Meehan, Rudolph, Arpin, Port
Edwards, Kellner and Junction City.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central
Wisconsin.
Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly
from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the
basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.
This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather
including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and
tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room,
a bathroom or closet or basement.