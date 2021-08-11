Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 2:06PM CDT until August 11 at 2:45PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 206 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wisconsin

Rapids, moving east at 40 mph. Gusts to 51 mph and dime size hail

was reported near Plover.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near…

Lake Wazeecha around 210 PM CDT.

Stevens Point and Whiting around 230 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Park

Ridge, Coddington, Walker, Dexterville, Meehan, Rudolph, Arpin, Port

Edwards, Kellner and Junction City.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central

Wisconsin.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather

including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and

tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room,

a bathroom or closet or basement.