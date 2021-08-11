Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 1:54PM CDT until August 11 at 2:45PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Wood County in central Wisconsin…

Central Portage County in central Wisconsin…

* Until 245 PM CDT.

* At 154 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pittsville,

or 9 miles northwest of Wisconsin Rapids, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Wisconsin Rapids around 205 PM CDT.

Whiting around 230 PM CDT.

Stevens Point around 235 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Park

Ridge, Coddington, Walker, Dexterville, Meehan, Rudolph, Arpin, Port

Edwards, Kellner and Junction City.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central

Wisconsin.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather

including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and

tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter such as an interior room, a

bathroom, closet or basement.

