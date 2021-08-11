Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 1:33PM CDT until August 11 at 2:00PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 133 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 8 miles south of Ma Ka Ja Wan Scout Reservation to

near Antigo to 8 miles northeast of Weston, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Wausau, Antigo, White Lake, Pearson, Neopit, Veterans Memorial County

Park, Ma Ka Ja Wan Scout Reservation, Langlade, Polar and Neva.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central, north

central and northeastern Wisconsin.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.