Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 1:31PM CDT until August 11 at 2:15PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 1:31PM CDT until August 11 at 2:15PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Waupaca County in northeastern Wisconsin…
South central Oconto County in northeastern Wisconsin…
Eastern Shawano County in northeastern Wisconsin…
* Until 215 PM CDT.
* At 130 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Embarrass, or
10 miles south of Shawano, moving east at 50 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will be near…
Navarino Wildlife Area around 140 PM CDT.
Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include
Pulaski.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern
Wisconsin.