Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 12:55PM CDT until August 11 at 1:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 1254 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of

Mosinee, or 10 miles north of Stevens Point, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Mosinee, Bevent, Knowlton, Rosholt, Junction City, Elderon, Pike

Lake, North Star, Dancy and Holt.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central

Wisconsin.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.