Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 12:53PM CDT until August 11 at 1:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Forest County in northeastern Wisconsin…

Florence County in northeastern Wisconsin…

Northern Marinette County in northeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 130 PM CDT.

* At 1252 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Homestead,

or 8 miles west of Kingsford, moving east at 60 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Kingsford around 100 PM CDT.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern

Wisconsin.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in Green Bay.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern

Wisconsin.