Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 12:51PM CDT until August 11 at 1:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 1251 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Birch Trails Girl Scout Camp to near Dorchester,

moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Taylor County, including the following locations… Gad,

The Taylor County Airport, Stetsonville and Goodrich.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central and

north central Wisconsin.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.