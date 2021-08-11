Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 12:51PM CDT until August 11 at 1:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 12:51PM CDT until August 11 at 1:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
At 1251 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Birch Trails Girl Scout Camp to near Dorchester,
moving east at 45 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of
southeastern Taylor County, including the following locations… Gad,
The Taylor County Airport, Stetsonville and Goodrich.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central and
north central Wisconsin.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.