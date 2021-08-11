Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 12:47PM CDT until August 11 at 1:00PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 1246 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles southwest of Parrish to near Merrill to 10

miles south of New Wood Wildlife Area, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Merrill, Abbotsford, Harrison, Gilbert, Council Grounds State Park,

Dutch Corners, Birch Trails Girl Scout Camp, New Wood Wildlife Area,

Colby and Marathon City.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central and

north central Wisconsin.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.