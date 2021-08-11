Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 12:38PM CDT until August 11 at 1:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Wood County in central Wisconsin…
Northern Portage County in central Wisconsin…
Southeastern Marathon County in central Wisconsin…
* Until 130 PM CDT.
* At 1238 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles east of
Marshfield, or 15 miles north of Wisconsin Rapids, moving east at
50 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Bevent.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central
Wisconsin.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
