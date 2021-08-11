Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 12:31PM CDT until August 11 at 1:00PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 1231 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Birch Trails Girl Scout Camp to near Council

Grounds State Park to 12 miles south of New Wood Wildlife Area,

moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near…

Merrill, Council Grounds State Park, Birch Trails Girl Scout Camp

and Gilbert around 1235 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include

Dutch Corners.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central and

north central Wisconsin.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.