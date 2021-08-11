Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 12:29PM CDT until August 11 at 1:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 12:29PM CDT until August 11 at 1:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
At 1228 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 8 miles west of Tomahawk to 10 miles west of Medford,
moving east at 60 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central and
north central Wisconsin.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.