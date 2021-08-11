Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 12:29PM CDT until August 11 at 1:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 1228 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 8 miles west of Tomahawk to 10 miles west of Medford,

moving east at 60 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central and

north central Wisconsin.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.