Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 12:18PM CDT until August 11 at 1:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Eastern Taylor County in north central Wisconsin…

* Until 100 PM CDT.

* At 1217 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Spirit to 8 miles northeast of Thorp, moving

east at 55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

Medford around 1235 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Wood

Lake, Highway 13 And County Road M, The Taylor County Airport,

Stetsonville, County Roads A And E, Highway M And Joe Martin Road and

Esadore Lake.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central and

north central Wisconsin.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

