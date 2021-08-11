Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 12:18PM CDT until August 11 at 1:00PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Lincoln County in north central Wisconsin…

Northwestern Marathon County in central Wisconsin…

* Until 100 PM CDT.

* At 1218 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near New Wood Wildlife Area to 10 miles southeast of

Rib Lake to near Medford, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

New Wood Wildlife Area around 1225 PM CDT.

Gilbert and Birch Trails Girl Scout Camp around 1235 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include

Merrill, Harrison, Dutch Corners and Council Grounds State Park.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central and

north central Wisconsin.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.