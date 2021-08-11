Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 1:08PM CDT until August 11 at 1:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 1:08PM CDT until August 11 at 1:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 108 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of
Bevent, or 12 miles north of Stevens Point, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Mosinee, Bevent, Rosholt, Elderon, Pike Lake, North Star, Holt,
Ellis, Peplin and Shantytown.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central
Wisconsin.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.