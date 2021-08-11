Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Thousands stolen in wallet theft

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW)-- Portage County Crime Stoppers have released photos of two theft suspects.

The theft took place at a grocery store in Stevens Point in mid-May.





"They ripped off a wallet from a cart in the Metro Market--getting away with $300 and credit cards," Lt. Dana Williams says."Within an hour they racked up $4700 in charges at Walmart."

The thieves drove out of the store parking lot in the dark-- Honda SUV pictured below.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Portage Co. Crime Stoppers:

Call: 1-888-346-6600

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

Type: Submit a tip on-line here

Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.