One more day with a storm chance

Humid weather and a chance of thunderstorms for one more day, then a nice stretch of weather is ahead.

Today: Partly or mostly cloudy and quite humid. A chance of strong storms early in the afternoon, then more sun and less humid late.

High: 84 Wind: SW becoming West 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low: 61 Wind: SW 5-10

Thursday: Partly or mostly sunny, breezy, and less humid.

High: 82 Wind: West 10-20

Another cold front is moving in from the west today and this will spark a chance of thunderstorms. Ahead of the front, it will be humid and there will be more clouds than sun. The front should move through our area around the early afternoon, from noon to 4 p.m. This is the time when we will have a chance of a few spotty storms which could be strong. After the front moves through we should have more sun around late afternoon, the wind will pick up out of the west at 10-20 mph, and the humidity should decrease. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s before the front moves through.

High pressure will slowly build into the area after today. This means very nice Summer conditions through the weekend. We should have more sun than clouds, low humidity, and seasonal temps. Highs will be in the low 80s on Thursday, in the mid to upper 70s on Friday, and the upper 70s to around 80 on Saturday.

The quiet weather should continue from Sunday through Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds and slowly warming temps. Highs will be in the low 80s on Sunday and could reach the mid 80s by Tuesday.

Pollen Count Yesterday August 10th, Pollen Ragweed 1 (low)

Have a pleasant Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 11 August-2021

On this date in weather history: 1989 - One of the most severe convective outbreaks of record came to a climax in southern California after four days. Thunderstorms deluged Benton CA with six inches of rain two days in a row, and the flooding which resulted caused more than a million dollars damage to homes and highways. Thunderstorms around Yellowstone Park WY produced four inches of rain in twenty minutes resulting in fifteen mudslides. Thunderstorms over Long Island NY drenched Suffolk County with 8 to 10 inches of rain. Twenty-three cities in the southeastern U.S. reported record low temperatures for the date. It was, for some cities, the fourth straight morning of record cold temperatures. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)