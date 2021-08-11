New petition challenges Wausau School District’s mask policy

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A new petition aimed at reversing the school district's mask policy is gaining traction.

The petition, which had almost 200 signatures as of this Wednesday afternoon, was created Tuesday.

Its creation came after the Wausau School Board decided to keep the mask policy they've had in place since May.

This means that masks will be optional for staff and students within the district, but petitioners want them required.

Board members say that the decision to keep the policy was based on the administration's recommendation.

"Administration recommended to the board that we continue with that policy." Wausau School Board's President Pat McKee said, "To create as normal of a year as we can for the kids given everything they've been through. "

The reason for the petition's creation is a concern for children's safety.

Those 11 and younger are still not eligible for the vaccine, and petitioners worry that no masks could mean more cases.

McKee says he is aware that this is a contentious issue.

"These are very tough decisions." McKee said, "There are viewpoints across the board and at the end of the day, none of the viewpoints are wrong."

He says the board is trying to make the best decision with the options they have.

McKee says the school district will be monitoring COVID cases within their district, and the decision will be reevaluated as needed.

