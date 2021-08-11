Merrill man federally charged with producing and transporting child pornography

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- One Merrill man has been indicted on federal child pornography charges.

Jason D. Ridolfi, 40, is charged with two counts of using a minor to produce child pornography and one count of transporting child pornography.

Ridolfi was charged in Lincoln County in November of 2020 after he allegedly confessed to producing and distributing child pornography.

The federal indictment alleges that on August 30 and 31 of 2017, Ridolfi used a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a recording.

The indictment further alleges that on October 20 of 2020, Ridolfi transported a visual image of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct into a Google account.

If convicted, Ridolfi faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison on each of the production charges.

In addition, he could face a minimum of 5 years and a maximum of 20 years on the transportation charge.