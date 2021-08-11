Lincoln County Fair kicks off Wednesday

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Lincoln County Fair kicks off on Wednesday.

But there was some uncertainty about if the fair could even happen this year.

Fair organizers said they didn't know until late this spring that they could put the fair on, leaving not much time to get things planned and organized.

Officials said that they are very excited to be back this year.

Along with the typical fair food, rides, and exhibits, there will be an antique tractor pull.

Fair officials said they are taking measures for COVID-19.

"We have been very conscious of taking sanitary measures. We've got masks available if people feel that they would like to wear one we've got them in the office free of charge," said Cindi Christiansen, Administrator, Lincoln County Fair Association. "We've got hand sanitizer at all of our stations at all of our facilities. We've vamped up on that."

Christiansen added that volunteers are what makes the fair possible.

Although there are fewer volunteers this year than normal, about 80 to 100 volunteers are still making a difference.

One volunteer has been helping out for about 25 years and said that she really enjoys the experience.

"I love it, it's a little excitement beforehand. I love having the kids come in, and they're so proud to see how they did on their entries," said Tricia Lazare, Superintendent, 4-H Flower Section." They're excited to get the information from the judges and what they might be able to do differently. It's a lot of fun."

The Lincoln County Fair runs from Wednesday, August 11 through Sunday, August 15.

