Judge: Sentencing date won’t change for Md. newsroom gunman

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A judge has agreed to keep in place a Sept. 28 sentencing date for the gunman found criminally responsible in the shooting deaths of five people at a Maryland newspaper. The judge ruled on Wednesday against changing the date for Jarrod Ramos. He had written the judge last week expressing the desire to be “sentenced as soon as possible” for the 2019 shooting attack in the Capital Gazette’s newsroom. Ramos pleaded guilty to all 23 counts against him but pleaded not criminally responsible — Maryland’s version of an insanity plea. A jury last month decided that Ramos was legally sane and therefore criminally responsible.