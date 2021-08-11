Indian launch attempt of earth observation satellite fails

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian rocket has failed in its attempt to put a satellite into orbit to provide real-time images used to monitor cyclones and other potential natural disasters. The space agency said a technical fault occurred in the third and final ignition stage shortly after the rocket was launched from the space center in southern India. The satellite was to be geostationary, meaning it would orbit in sync with the Earth and remain over a fixed position. It would provide images of cloud bursts and thunderstorms and obtain data for agriculture, forestry and marine purposes. An expert said the failure meant the craft didn’t have enough speed to reach orbit and it would fall back to Earth soon.