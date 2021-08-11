Healthcare Workers walk-out of work for national protest

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) -- From retired nurses to current ones, health professionals gathered outside of the Aspirus Langlade Hospital to say no to the vaccine being required.

"This is 'Walkout Wednesday' it's not only for Aspirus we're not solely just picking on them, it's all businesses that are promoting any mandates for their employees for vaccines and even customers coming in to their facility, said Mary Cerny, Registered Nurse, Aspirus Hospital.

The group says they are against any covid-19 vaccine mandate because none of the three used in the u-s has full approval from the FDA.

"The FDA has not approved it. I had COVID last year and I will not get the shot," said Joan Postler, Retired Nurse.

Some area health care systems are requiring the vaccine, but Aspirus is not one of them.

Although officials say they are strongly encouraging it, those protesting say they wouldn’t be surprised if it does become mandatory.

"I think the encouragement stage is just leading up to the mandate stage. I don't know if it's a political thing or political gain, but I really think the encouragement stage will lead up to the mandate stage," Postler said

Aspirus officials do say that they reserve the right to introduce new policies -- and that includes making the covid-19 vaccination a condition of employment -- they also say vaccines are an essential tool in fighting the covid-19 pandemic.

Those out there on Wednesday say that would plan on having another protest if vaccines become a requirement for healthcare workers at Aspirus.

After the protest, Aspirus released a statement saying: